Changes coming to Friday Night Flix with Davis Park construction

ROCKFORD — With the construction underway at Davis Park in Downtown Rockford, this year's event will be seeing some changes.
The movies will now be shown on the south side of the lawn, closer to Embassy Suites.
Davis Park told 13 WREX what we should be expecting as we get ready for summer movie nights Downtown.
"We want you to have a great, free night. You can bring a cooler, you can lay out a blanket, enjoy some different activities and food trucks while you're here and enjoy summer in Downtown Rockford," said Bethany Bohn, the Director of Marketing for Davis Park.
When it comes to the event, organizers are looking to have it be included with Downtown Rockford staples.
"It's all about free community events. We are actively talking to all of the different community partners like City Market to make just those first Fridays really impactful. We want you to start your night there, dine at the restaurants on the way, and then come visit us to end your night," Bohn said.
Some construction changes have already been made to Davis Park, creating a space for those in attendance.
"The Lorden Building is now removed so it's just a great green space and this year we're going to move the movie down to the south end of the lawn, which is behind me, so you'll be right in the Embassy Suites backyard as well," Bohn said.
The addition of the boat docks to the area will bring a unique way to spend summer nights at the park while enjoying the movies.
"We haven't seen boats really brought up to Davis Park since the waterfront days so this is going to be a really cool new addition," Bohn said.
As construction continues at Davis Park, the time is now to spend time out and about in the area.
"Most of that construction will take place next year so this year is just a really good time to explore the park as it is," Bohn said.
Food trucks will be a new addition to Friday Night Flix this year, allowing visitors to continue exploring local businesses.
"We're really hoping to invest back into the Rockford community and just really share their talents with the people who are coming to the movie nights," said Panouly Moua, the Marketing Coordinator for Davis Park.
Davis Park hopes this Friday night fun will continue to bring the community together.
"We're just hoping that a bunch of families can come out and enjoy the nice weather and get a community feel. I know Downtown, it's been a while since we've had that feeling here and the atmosphere and we just really want to revive Downtown," Moua said.
The first night of Friday Night Flix will be June 2nd. The event will also be held the first Friday of every month through August.