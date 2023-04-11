Celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Rockford

ROCKFORD — This week marks National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This is celebrated the second week of April yearly and honors the work 911 Operators complete daily.
The 911 Division Administrator explained why this week is important for celebrating Telecommunicators.
"It's really just a way to honor and recognize our TCs. They're often forgotten about when we think about public safety but they are the first, first responders. The first person that you call, the first person that you talk to when you're probably on your worst day," Elizabeth Russell said.
A Rockford Telecommunicator echoed being the one there on someone's worst day but said being thanked for doing their job means a lot.
"We're the ones getting one someone's worst day. We're the ones that are on that other receiving end of the phone, whether it's they've found a loved ones that's deceased or they're having to give CPR or they're having a baby or something really scary," said Katie O'Brien. "It's really nice sometimes when people are like, "Hey, thanks for what you do."
She said truly being recognized for what they do is special.
"I don't think a lot of people understand what a Telecommunicator does. I know people in my own circle don't understand so when I tell them things they're like, "Oh, i didn't realize that," said O'Brien. "It's really kind of cool for the community to kind of understand what we do and kind of recognize like, "Oh, they do do more than just answer the phone," or things of that nature."
O'Brien said being recognized is not something they always experience, making this week that much more impactful.
"It's been really cool. It's kind of a change of pace for us and for people that aren't typically seen just heard. It's kind of nice to be recognized," said O'Brien.