CDC investigates more cases of hepatitis in children

ATLANTA (WREX) — An investigation into severe liver inflammation cases in children is currently underway by the CDC. As of today, 36 states and U.S. territories have reported 180 cases over the past 7 months, according to federal officials.
That number is up from 109 cases reported on May 5th, according to NBC News.
Right now, the CDC says its working with health departments and clinicians nationwide to identify the unknown case impacting children.
“It’s important to note that severe hepatitis in children remains rare. However, we encourage parents and caregivers to be aware of the symptoms of hepatitis – particularly jaundice, which is a yellowing of the skin or eyes – and to contact their child’s healthcare provider with any concern," CDC officials said in a statement.