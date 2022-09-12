CDC Guidelines For Kid's Flu Vaccines

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Flu season is right around the corner, usually peaking in the fall and winter.
Is it already time to get another vaccine shot?
Each year millions of kids gets sick with the seasonal flu, thousands are hospitalized in some cases even turning deadly.
"Sometimes we lose sight that it is a deadly disease and a virus that can be fatal for patients," says Lauren Hargrave a Physician's Assistant for OSK Healthcare.
During the 2019 - 2020 flu season the number of children hospitalized was nearly 50,000.
And even though rare, that same season the CDC estimated flu-related deaths for kids was over 400.
The best way to prevent the flu? The flu vaccine.
The CDC outlining special vaccination instructions for kids needing two doses instead of one.
Physician’s Assistant Lauren Hargrave explains, "The CDC does recommend in certain children especially those under the age of 8 if its their first time getting the flu vaccine that they get two doses of it. We recommend if that is the recommendation for your child, that you're starting early so we can make sure to get that full protection as early as possible."
Children with the highest risk of complications from the flu are children age 6 months to 5 years old and children with chronic health problems.
"Typically we see patients who are having immunocompromising conditions as the most likely to have severe complications from the flu but with that said its still important everyone is vaccinated especially to help protect against those who are most vulnerable," says Physician's Assistant Lauren Hargrave.
The flu vaccine is currently available for everyone. You should contact your health care provider on how and when to get it.
For more information on the CDC's guidelines visit: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/highrisk/children.htm#anchor_1577721999236