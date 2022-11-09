CDC examines Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese

A CDC investigation found that sixteen people were infected with an outbreak strain of Listeria.
The people were from the following states:
- California (1)
- Illinois (2)
- Maryland (3)
- Massachusetts (2)
- New Jersey (1)
- New York (7)
At least 13 people have been hospitalized.
One person became sick during their pregnancy, resulting in a pregnancy loss. Also, one death has been reported from Maryland.
Eleven people infected are of Eastern European background or speak Russian. Officials are still investigating why this outbreak is disproportionately affecting this population.
Interviews with sick people and laboratory findings show that meat and cheese purchased from deli counters contaminated with Listeria are making people sick.
Five people in New York shopped at NetCost Market, an international grocery store chain. Six people in other states shopped at other delis.
The outbreak strain was discovered in the deli environment and in open packages of sliced deli meats from a NetCost Market location in Brooklyn, New York.
Strains are also found in an open package of sliced salami bought from a NetCost Market location in Staten Island, New York.
Investigators do not believe that NetCost Market delis are the only source of illness because some sick people in the outbreak did not shop at a NetCost Market.
A contaminated food likely introduced the outbreak strain of Listeria into delis in multiple states.
Listeria can be difficult to fully remove from deli counters and food processing facilities. It is easily spread between food, equipment, and surfaces.
CDC investigators are still working to identify any specific food products or delis that may be contaminated with the outbreak strain.
You are at a higher risk for severe Listeria illness if you are pregnant, 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system.
If you are at higher risk, do not eat meat or cheese unless it is reheated to an internal temperature of 165-degrees Fahrenheit, or until steaming hot.
Clean refrigerators, containers, and surfaces in your home or office that may have touched meat or cheese from a deli.
Call your doctor immediately if you have symptoms of severe Listeria illness after eating meat or cheese from a deli.
Listeria can cause headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.
Symptoms of severe illness usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as ten weeks after.