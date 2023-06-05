CD Source reopens in Loves Park following 2022 fire

LOVES PARK — CD Source reopened Monday in its new location in Loves Park. The businesses' previous building burned down in September of last year.
13 WREX spoke with the owner of CD Source, who said the community support is what pushed them to reopen.
"It's great. I've mentioned a couple of times before just if it wasn't for them, it definitely wouldn't have happened. And, that's actually part of the reason why we're opening now rather than a few more months. Because everybody is hollering at me like, "Let's go. Let's get this going again," so, it's great to see 'em again," Brian Bowman said.
Bowman also told 13 WREX how today's opening exceeded all of their expectations.
"It's crazy. It got started kind of rough just because we weren't sure if everything was ready and I thought we would be kind of busy but it's already overwhelming. We were swamped from the get go. We had people waiting for us to open and it's just a Monday so I didn't think it would be," Bowman said. "I thought it would be a little more calm but it's great."
The store will now be open 10-7 Monday through Saturday and 11-4 on Sundays.