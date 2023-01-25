Cause of Sycamore barn fire still unknown

SYCAMORE (WREX) — A barn containing lawnmowers and antiques in Sycamore went up in flames during the early hours of Wednesday.
On January 25 around 2:07 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff's office responded to calls of a barn fire at 12943 Whipple Road in Sycamore.
The homeowner was woken up by a neighbor calling, letting them know the barn was on fire.
Genoa-Kingston and several neighboring departments arrived and extinguished the fire quickly.
Lawnmowers and some antiques were stored inside the barn.
The barn was a total loss.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but the state Fire Marshall was contacted and is working with the DeKalb County Sheriff to determine the cause.
No injuries have been reported.