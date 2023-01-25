 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Slippery travel due to snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 3 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during this
morning's commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of up to one
half inch per hour are expected to occur during this morning's
commute. Visibility will be under one mile at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Cause of Sycamore barn fire still unknown

fire truck lights generic

SYCAMORE (WREX) — A barn containing lawnmowers and antiques in Sycamore went up in flames during the early hours of Wednesday.

On January 25 around 2:07 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff's office responded to calls of a barn fire at 12943 Whipple Road in Sycamore.

The homeowner was woken up by a neighbor calling, letting them know the barn was on fire.

Genoa-Kingston and several neighboring departments arrived and extinguished the fire quickly.

Lawnmowers and some antiques were stored inside the barn.

The barn was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the state Fire Marshall was contacted and is working with the DeKalb County Sheriff to determine the cause.

No injuries have been reported.  

Tags

