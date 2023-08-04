Catching Up at City Market - Jason Buhl

ROCKFORD (WREX) - This week at City Market we're catching up with former Winnebago pitcher Jason Buhl. Buhl's spent his last two seasons at Heartland Community College where he didn't record a single loss on the bump.

The Big Northern pitcher has spent the second half of his summer pitching for the Lakeshore Chinooks in the Northwoods League. Making his first start close to home against the Rockford Rivets.

Now Buhl is getting ready to head to Division One baseball. He'll pitch for the Western Illinois Bulldogs after a great JUCO career.