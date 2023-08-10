Case reassigned for Rockford firefighter charged with killing someone in a DUI accident

Update, 8/10: Miguel Holland appeared in court today in-person before Judge Philip Nicolosi.

Holland's lawyer filed a motion for substitution and the case is being reassigned.

ROCKFORD — Winnebago County State's Attorney J Hanley says Rockford Firefighter Miguel Holland has been charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI resulting in death and one count of reckless homicide.

The charges allege Holland was the driver in a March 6 crash on Church Street and Whitman Street which killed Marta Esquivas.

Further evaluation from the scene allege Holland lied about the events leading up to the crash, and blood tests showed he has THC in his system.

WREX filed a Freedom of Information Act Request with the Rockford Police Department asking for the report of the accident. That report only had Holland's original testimony and claimed Esquivas was at fault for the crash, not Holland.

City of Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara released the following comment on the charges: