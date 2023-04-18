Case reassigned for Peggy Anderson's alleged killer until April 20, he pleads 'not guilty'

ROCKFORD — William Jones appeared in court on Tuesday over Zoom, but his case was reassigned for April 20 at 10:00 a.m.
On April 11, Jones, the person who is allegedly responsible for Rockford's first murder of 2023, said that he's not guilty.
William Jones appeared in court virtually on April 10 to enter his plea.
Jones allegedly shot and killed Peggy Anderson outside of Pinnon's Butcher Shop after robbing her.
He was on the run for several weeks before he was pulled over as a passenger during a traffic stop in Alabama.
Jones faces first degree murder and armed robbery charges.