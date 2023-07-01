Cars and Coffee Event in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — Rockford's largest monthly car show took place downtown this morning, and the streets were lined with unique cars, craft vendors and a variety of food stands.
Cars and Coffee is a free monthly event in Rockford that takes place on the first Saturday of the month from April through October. This morning, spectators strolled down 7th Street, taking in the cars, music and items for sale.
The event doesn't only feature a car show -- guests can also participate in contests and games to win prizes and try their luck in a 50-50 raffle.
For some attendees, their favorite part of the event is socializing and learning more about the cars in the show.
"Just going around, seeing all the different cars, visiting with people, and meeting new people," said Mary Pena, Vice President of the Gentlemen Car Club in Loves Park said when asked about her favorite part of the event. "It's just fantastic. I love it."
The next Cars and Coffee event will be on Saturday, August 5th from 9 A.M. to noon at 502 7th Street in Rockford. For more information on Cars and Coffee, visit Cars and Coffee Rockford.