Carpenter's Place outreach center in Rockford is in need of clothing, food donations

By Breane Lyga

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Carpenters Place, a local homeless day and outreach center, is in need of critical donations. 

They are asking for the public's help on essential items needed to provide resources for about 80 people per day that come in and out of the center. 

Some items on the list include men's boxers in all sizes, women and men's t-shirts and shorts. They are also seeing food needs within the center like sugar and hot sauce.  

For a full list on what Carpenter's Place needs, you can find that here

Any and all donations are welcomed. Donation hours are Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Carpenter's Place is located at 1149 Railroad Avenue in Rockford. 

