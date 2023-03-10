Carpenter's Place opening new thrift store, employing homeless community

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Carpenter's Place is opening a new thrift store in Rockford. Employing several of their guests who are a part of the homeless community, providing them a unique shot at a brighter life.
"I think that me being here, will help me and the community, to help others," Brian Thornton, a guest at Carpenter's Place, and new thrift store employee said.
The thrift store, called Carpenter's Corner, is set to have its grand opening on March 10 at 9 a.m.. Until then, they are accepting new donations to supply the store.
"Its just more than a store," Carpenter's Corner Director of Retail, Kelly Whitham said.
"It's making changes in so many people's lives here in Rockford through Carpenter's place."
All proceeds from the thrift store will go back into financially supporting Carpenter's Place. Clothes, furniture, toys, books, and household items are sold at the store. All donations are continuously welcome, with a special criteria for donated items. Donated clothes that are not in good condition, will still be sold in bulk to special buyers, with that funding going back to continue to help the local community.
"Just the ones we've employed already are so excited to come to work," Whitham said.
"[They're] given a second chance where they couldn't have gotten a job elsewhere."
At the thrift store, children can come and check out two books for free each visit, with goals in improving literacy in children in the local community.
The thrift store, built inside of the old grocery store, "Highlander" which has been vacant for over 10 years. It is located at 1715 Rural Street. For more information on the new thrift store, and how to support, visit their website.