Carol Gustafson projected to win race for Roscoe Village President

ROSCOE — The Village of Roscoe will likely have a new village president.
According to Winnebago County election results with all precincts reporting, Carol Gustafson got 1065 votes compared to the incumbent Mark Szula who had 395 votes.
Gustafson pushed hard in her campaign that Roscoe needed a new leader who did more to promote transparency and talk to citizens. She believe her ability to reach out and push for affordable projects made her the top choice in an interview with WREX prior to election day.
"During my tenure as trustee, I have proven and have several accomplishments," Gustafson said. "Those being again, planning involving former board members developing consensus paying for projects that did not involve property tax levy increases, planning, development, delivering those services that people have come to expect within the village? I know I can do it. I proven I can do it."
Even with all precincts reporting, the election is not finalized until two weeks after election day when the county clerk has had time to review the ballots.