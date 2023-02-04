Carlyle Brewing Co. in Rockford to see new ownership

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A popular Rockford restaurant and bar will soon have new ownership.
The owners of Carlyle Brewing Co. in Rockford have announced that they will be handing over the reins of the brewery after 20 years in business.
In a Facebook post Saturday morning, owners Don and Ro announced that Joe and Anne D'Astice, owners of nearby Woodfire Pizza, will take over as owners of the longtime staple in downtown.
"Please join us in congratulating them on the expansion of their already successful downtown business which, too, has become a beloved staple in this community," they said. "We wish them nothing but the best and are confident that through their vision, guidance and leadership BOTH businesses will continue to thrive as sought out and unique downtown Rockford destinations."
In another Facebook post Saturday, the owners Woodfire Pizza say they are thankful that Don and Ro for "being part of the fabric of downtown Rockford for so many years."
"Don and Ro of Carlyle have given Rockford something that we can all be proud of," said Joe and Anne D'Astice. "It was their vision, determination, and hard work that made Carlyle what it is today."
After two decades of service to the community, Carlyle owners Don and Ro say it is the people that they served that they are thankful for the most.
"We thank you, all of our amazing customers, who have made the last 20 years such a fulfilling experience," Don and Ro say. "Serving the downtown Rockford community has been an honor."
No timetable for the ownership transition has yet been publicly announced.