...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 50 mph or higher expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will likely blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result. Travel could be hazardous for high profile vehicles,
especially on north-south oriented roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Caravel Autism Health center opens in Beloit

autism center

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A new therapy center for children on the autism spectrum is now open in Beloit.

Therapists at Caravel Autism Health work one-on-one with children to help them develop new skills, create connections with others, and build confidence.

Officials held their grand opening and ribbon cutting Wednesday to give a first look at the facility.

The team provides support, counseling, and guidance for families impacted by autism.

"If you think about the care that a child with autism needs, we need to bring the services to the backyard of their families. If they're driving far distances, and they're having to work really hard to get these services, that's not fair to them, and we need to give them more access," Caravel Beloit Clinic Director, Dashi Ramadani said.

The center is now open at 2040 Sutler Avenue in Beloit, WI.

