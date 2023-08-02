Car recovered by police after South Beloit dispensary smash-and-grab burglary

Update: South Beloit Chief of Police Adam Truman tells 13 WREX:

"We have recovered a stolen vehicle that was involved in the burglary. Officers are on scene now. The vehicle was recovered in a wooded area off of Colley Rd. in Beloit, WI."

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. — On August 2 around 5:24 a.m., the South Beloit location of Sunnyside Dispensary was the victim of a smash-and-grab burglary.

A white GMC pickup truck backed through the front doors of the dispensary and items were stolen.

A photo of one of the suspects has been released.

If a member of the public recognizes the subject, they are asked to contact the South Beloit Police Department by calling 815-389-3491.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at p3tips.com.

The reference case number in SB23-001559.

Sunnyside Spokesperson Jason Erkes released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Early this morning while we were closed, a pick-up truck backed through our front doors and the offenders vandalized our store and took some accessories – they were unable to gain access to our secure vault or to any cannabis product. No employees were on-site and there were no injuries that we’re aware of. All Illinois cannabis dispensaries have extensive surveillance systems that feed directly to law enforcement and the incident remains under investigation. We will be repairing the front door to secure the store and reopening as soon as possible.”