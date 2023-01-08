Car crashes into Ogle County Brewery Sunday afternoon

OREGON, Ill. (WREX) — No one was hurt after a car crashed into an Ogle County bar Sunday afternoon.
The car crashed into the Ogle County Brewery in Oregon just after noon on Sunday. Pictures from the scene show the car crashing through a garage door on the Washington St. side.
In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, the local microbrewery said everybody was safe and no one was hurt in the crash.
In that post, the microbrewery says the car was involved in a crash at the corner of N. 4th St. and W. Washington St., causing it to crash into the building.
The Ogle County Brewery will be closed for the rest of the day Sunday. They are regularly closed on Mondays.
13 WREX is following this story and will update with additional information as it becomes available.