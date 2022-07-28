Car crash results in resident, driver sustaining life-threatening injuries

CRYSTAL LAKE (WREX) — On Wednesday, July 27 around 7:00 p.m., Crystal Lake Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the 100 block of Heather Drive for a report of a single vehicle that crashed into a residence.
The crash resulted in injuries.
An investigation revealed that an SUV was heading eastbound on Ballard Road.
The vehicle continued through the intersection of Briarwood Road before it drove off the street and struck a detached garage and residence in the 100 block of Heather Drive.
The adult male driver of the vehicle was freed from the car by Crystal Lake Fire/Rescue and flown to Condell Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An adult living at the residence was also flown to Condell Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Crystal Lake Accident Investigation Team.
Anyone who may have information relating to this event is encouraged to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620.