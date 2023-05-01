Car burglarized, wallet stolen within Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park in Lena

LENA, Ill. — A car parking within Lake Le-Aqua-Na in Lena was broken into and a wallet stolen with cards that were later used in attempted purchases at a Dollar General store.
On Saturday, April 29 between 12:15 p.m. and 12:50 p.m., the rear passenger window of a car parked within Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park was broken by an unknown suspect.
Once the suspect was inside the car, they stole a wallet which contained bank cards and personal identification documents.
A short time after finding the vehicle burglary, the victim began to receive bank notifications about attempted debit card purchases at the Dollar General store location in Lena.
Law enforcement followed up investigations at the store's location on 106 E. Provost Street in Lena and found that two unknown male subjects tried to buy gift cards with a debit card that was taken from the victim's car.
The purchase was declined and both men left the store.
A short time later, a third unknown male subject entered the store and tried to buy a gift card using the stolen debit card and the purchase was also declined.
There currently is no information for the suspect's vehicles available.
If anyone can identify the depicted subjects or has any information about this case, they should contact the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.
Tips can be submitted to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers by phone to: 1-866-TIPS NOW, through the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers “P3 Tips” mobile phone app, or online at: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com.
Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office case number for this investigation is: 23-4714.