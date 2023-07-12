Car accident in Rockford results in injuries, traffic interruptions

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Police are notifying the public that a that a car accident may impact evening commutes.
There is a motor vehicle accident with injuries and extrication at Bell School and E. Riverside Blvd. Traffic will be disrupted until responders can clear the scene.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 12, 2023
At 5:02 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted that a motor vehicle accident with injuries and extrication occurred at North Bell School Road and East Riverside Boulevard.
Traffic in the area will be disrupted until responders can clear the scene.
This is a developing story and more details will be posted as they become available.