Car accident in Rockford results in injuries, traffic interruptions

  • Updated
Map: Motor Vehicle Accident Rockford
Google Maps

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Police are notifying the public that a that a car accident may impact evening commutes.

At 5:02 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted that a motor vehicle accident with injuries and extrication occurred at North Bell School Road and East Riverside Boulevard. 

Traffic in the area will be disrupted until responders can clear the scene.

This is a developing story and more details will be posted as they become available.

