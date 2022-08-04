Capron resident found guilty for 2018 murder of his wife

BOONE COUNTY — On August 4, Judge C. Robert Tobin found 49-year-old Capron resident Juan Cerda guilty of First-Degree murder of his wife, Kenia Acosta.
During the early morning hours of July 13, 2018, the Boone County Sheriff's Department received two separate calls for a welfare check at the Capron Trailer Park on Route 173.
When deputies entered the residence, they found Kenia Acosta lying on the floor in one of the bedrooms with Cerda lying face-down on top of her.
Paramedics determined that Kenia was already dead before they arrived.
She had multiple stab wounds and cuts to her chest, arm and neck.
A large knife and box cutter were found nearby.
A later autopsy revealed that Kenia's cause of death was a stab wound that had penetrated her heart.
Cerda had cuts on his arms, torso, and neck, but was still alive and transported to the hospital, where he was treated and released a few days later.
Evidence found at the scene included a note that Cerda had left behind, asking for forgiveness and mentioning who should have custody of their children.
Evidence was also presented at trial that Cerda had sent text messages to a family member that referred to the note he had left.
The bench trial before Judge Tobin started May 2 with additional testimony and evidence given on May 20.
The defendant testified on July 27 claiming self-defense as a reason for his actions.
Judge Tobin rendered the verdict and addressed the court, "The death of Kenia Acosta... was the result of an unsuccessful murder-suicide attempt by the defendant. This was the product of a well thought out plan that involved a laying-in-wait manner of execution."
Juan Cerda faces 20 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his crimes.
He will have to serve 100% of that sentence.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 16 at 2:00 p.m.