Capron Rescue pursuing deal with Harlem-Roscoe to cut ambulance response times

CAPRON — Response times are a big topic in northern Boone County.
For years, many people near the county line opted to call the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District because they were an at-will dispatch station. That means people could call them directly, and if the caller lived close enough, the district would send an ambulance to the caller's address.
However, that at-will status was dropped as rising call volume made it impractical, but people in North Boone Fire District 5 want to bring them back in the fold. Royce Harnish who is president of the North Boone District 5 board and says he would go to great lengths to avoid Capron being dispatched to him.
“I just don’t know if I could be comfortable with their service from what I’ve heard," Harnish said. "If I could manage it in any way and drive to north point or Harlem Roscoe’s station in Roscoe or even on Willowbrook Road."
Capron Rescue looked to tackle people's questions and concerns about response times at a special board meeting on Friday.
Sean Rushing, one of the Capron Rescue board members put together a presentation showing response times were well within state standards as well as overall call volume.
Citizens at the event asked about everything from issues with dispatch impacting responses times, to taxing between Capron and North Boone District 3, to benefits and disadvantages between mutual aid and auto aid contracts.
The biggest development of the meeting was confirmation from Capron Rescue Chief Stephanie Courtney that there are ongoing discussions between Capron Rescue and Harlem-Roscoe for auto aid. Courtney says any deal that puts closer ambulances on the scene faster is a good one.
"If they have one available, they're (Harlem-Roscoe) definitely closer," Courtney said. "That means quicker response time, quicker patient care, and it's important for the community to have that."
Rushing also said he's open to accepting an auto aid agreement if it was put before the board.
"Personally, I don’t see it as an problem, me myself, but I’m only one person on the board," Rushing said. "... the closest person should be able to respond to the ambulance call."
There are still several hurdles to clear before an auto aid deal is done though. The next step is a meeting with the Harlem-Roscoe board on May 22 at 4:00 p.m.