Capron man sentenced to 50 years in jail for 2018 murder

BELVIDERE — Judge C. Robert Tobin sentenced 48-year-old Capron resident Juan Cerda to 50 years in jail for the 2018 murder of his wife, Kenia Acosta.

Cerda must serve the entire sentence.

When delivering the sentence, Judge Tobin said that the offense was "cold, calculated, and planned" and the "ultimate act of domestic violence."

On August 4, Judge Tobin found Cerda guilty of First-Degree Murder after a bench trial.

Judge Tobin found that "the death of Kenia Acosta... was a result of an unsuccessful murder-suicide attempt by the defendant. This was the product of a well thought out plan that involved a laying-in-wait manner of execution."

In the early morning hours of July 13, 2018, the Boone County Sheriff's Department received two separate calls for a welfare check at the Capron Trailer Park on Route 173.

When deputies entered the residence, they found Kenia Acosta lying on the floor in one of the bedrooms, and Juan Cerda lying face down on top of her.

Paramedics determined that Kenia was already dead.

She had multiple stab wounds and cuts to her chest, arms, and neck.

A large knife and a box cutter were found nearby.

An autopsy later reveled that Kenia's cause of death was a stab would that had gone through her heart.

Juan Cerda had cuts on is arms, torso, and neck, but was still alive and transported to the hospital, where he was treated and released a few days later.

Evidence found at the scene included a note that Cerda had left behind, asking for forgiveness and saying who should have custody of their children.

Evidence presented at trial also showed that Cerda had sent text messages to a family member referring to the note that he had left and the reasons for his actions.