Capron man arrested on multiple child sex crimes

CAPRON — A 42-year-old Capron man was arrested Monday in connection with multiple child sex crimes.
42-year-old Capron resident Edward Merritt was charged with:
- Criminal Sexual Assault (Class 1 Felony)
- One Count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony)
- One Count of Domestic Battery (Class A Misdemeanor)
A Class 1 Felony is punishable of four to 15 years in prison.
A Class 2 Felony is punishable of three to seven years in prison.
Merritt is in the Boone County Jail on a $250,000/10% bond.
Merritt's arrest came after it was reported that he had sexually assaulted a child under the age of 17.
Boone County Sheriff's Detectives continue to investigate the case.
Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to call the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 815-544-2144 or Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.