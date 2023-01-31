 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following area, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding
residential property and streets along the river. Localized water
level fluctuations are also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- River ice spotters and river gauges indicate a developing ice
jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham Road
near Machesney Park. Localized flooding may develop quickly
along the river if ice jam worsens.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Capron man arrested on multiple child sex crimes

  • 0
Police-Lights-Generic.jpg

CAPRON — A 42-year-old Capron man was arrested Monday in connection with multiple child sex crimes.

On Monday, January 30, Boone County Sheriff's Detective arrested a Capron man on multiple child sex offenses.

42-year-old Capron resident Edward Merritt was charged with:

  • Criminal Sexual Assault (Class 1 Felony)
  • One Count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony)
  • One Count of Domestic Battery (Class A Misdemeanor)

A Class 1 Felony is punishable of four to 15 years in prison.

A Class 2 Felony is punishable of three to seven years in prison. 

Merritt is in the Boone County Jail on a $250,000/10% bond.

Merritt's arrest came after it was reported that he had sexually assaulted a child under the age of 17.

Boone County Sheriff's Detectives continue to investigate the case.

Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to call the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 815-544-2144 or Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Recommended for you