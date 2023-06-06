Camron Blank commits to IUPUI

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Long time Stateline basketball player Camron Blank is heading to NCAA Division I Basketball next year. Blank will play at IUPUI in Indianapolis next year after a great final season with RVC. The former J-Hawk was an all region team first selection, averaging 14.1 points per game with 6.5 rebounds.
Blank has spent countless hours playing basketball in the Stateline over the years, now she's ready to make that jump to Division I.
"Both my coaches pushed me to my next level," Blank said. "It definitely helped me get to where I am now. It's really exciting, I'm very grateful for this opportunity to play Division I Basketball."