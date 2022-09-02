 Skip to main content
Caledonia woman and her dog are killed while walking along side Kelly Road

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WREX) — A 60-year-old woman and her dog are killed after being hit by a driver along side a rural road in Caledonia.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 700 block of Kelly Road at 6:45 p.m. Thursday night.

The woman was walking her dog when a car driving east on Kelly Road hit the woman.

She died on scene and her dog was also killed in the crash.

Right now, deputies are not releasing the names of the victim or the driver as they investigate the crash. If anyone witnessed the crash or has any information, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office asks you call them at 815-544-2144 or Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867.

