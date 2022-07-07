 Skip to main content
ByronFest returns for 35th year this weekend

BYRON (WREX) — A popular family festival in northern Illinois is coming back to downtown Byron this weekend.

The 35th annual ByronFest kicks off Friday with events being held all across downtown Byron through Sunday.

Each day of the annual festival will have carnival rides, live music, and food.

On Saturday, the ByronFest parade will step off at 3 p.m. at N. Maple Ave. and 2nd St. The parade will go east on 2nd St., turning left onto Colfax St., and turning right onto 3rd St. The parade will end at Market St., right under the water tower.

Wrist bands to get into the festival are $10 at the gate, while kids under 7 get in for free.

You can find a full list of events and other activities this weekend on the ByronFest website.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

