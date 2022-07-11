ByronFest inspires thousands of Ogle County residents to give back to their community

BYRON, Ill. (WREX) — A weekend of family fun is inspiring Byron community members to serve one another at the 35th annual ByronFest.
The small town staple is all about fun for all ages, but there is a lot more to the tradition than meets the eye.
"ByronFest has been a very wonderful thing for our community over the years," says Byron Kiwanis board member Michelle Albert.
"It fundraises for a lot of organizations like Kiwanis, Lions Club, Rotary, all the non-profits it town. With that money we are able to give back to the community and do a project like the Veterans Memorial."
Festival organizers say the impact of the event reaches far and wide.
Organizations from Byron High School, the Oregon Chamber, the Byron Lions Club and so many more are able to raise significant dollars that, in turn, go back into the community.
"We are not able just to help our community," says Byron Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sarah Downs, "but we are able to help all of Ogle County."
Over the three decades the event has run, ByronFest has raised more than $830,000 to local charities and service groups.
As thousands descended upon Byron for the festival, Downs says the heart of the event is to inspire.
"My favorite thing is that on Sunday morning we do our friends with disabilities program. We open the carnival up from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and anyone with a disability gets to ride the rides for free. We started doing it two years ago and it is a great example of what ByronFest is all about."
Inspiring community members, near and far, to come together and serve the place they call home.