Byron water well has electrical failure causing chlorine to be released in Distribution System

BYRON — The city of Byron alerted residents to start this week after a electrical failure at one its wells. That caused chlorine to be released into the water distribution system.
After discovering this the city flushed water through its fire hydrants and found that levels were at a normal level. With that they say the water is safe to drink but some residents might still smell chlorine in there water.
To help get rid of smell the city of Byron recommends, residents should run cold water for a few minutes and it should go away. If there is any questions about this issue please contact Byron City Hall.