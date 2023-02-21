Byron nuclear plant to receive major clean energy output investment from Constellation

Constellation, the largest producer of carbon-free energy in the U.S., said on Tuesday that it will invest $800 million in new equipment to increase the output of the Braidwood and Byron Generating Stations in Illinois.

The additional always-on, carbon-free power generated is enough to power the equivalent of 100,000 average homes around the clock every year.

According to data gathered by the Environmental Protection Agency, the carbon-free power generated results in the equivalency of taking 171,000 gas-powered cars off the road every year, or adding 216 wind turbines to the grid.

During construction, the project is expected to create work for thousands of union workers in the plant communities, in addition to the 1,200 workers already permanently employed.

“These investments in our world class nuclear fleet will allow us to generate more zero-carbon energy with the same amount of fuel and land, and that’s a win for the economy, the environment and Illinois families and businesses who rely on our clean energy,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation.

“These projects will help create family-sustaining jobs and are a direct result of state and federal policies that recognize the incredible value of nuclear energy in addressing the climate crisis while keeping our grid secure and reliable.”

“It is gratifying to see new long-term projects at our nuclear facilities getting the green light. This is an exciting time for our industry as we continue our investment in the future of our plants,” said Dave Rhoades, chief nuclear officer, Constellation.

“Our workers stand at the ready to welcome new employees for these projects as we continue building upon creative new efforts that provide additional clean energy to the communities we serve across the nation.”