Byron gears up for the town's 36th annual ByronFest celebration

BYRON, Ill. — ByronFest kicked off on the streets of downtown Byron last night, and the annual festival is scheduled to feature live music, beer gardens, carnival rides and lots of good food throughout the weekend.
ByronFest began as a small-town festival 36 years ago and has grown into a three-day tradition that draws people from all around the area. The Executive Director of the Byron Chamber of Commerce Deanna Mershon says that ByronFest has a big economic impact on Byron's community.
"Byron is such a great community," said Mershon. "And you can tell as ByronFest starts to get set up it really gets the excitement rolling in town. And it brings a lot of people outside of the area to the town so a lot of our bars and restaurants, and even our grocery stores and banks benefit because there's a lot of people visiting the area."
The festival will also include a bags tournament, a parade, a quilt show and a 5K on Saturday morning, and over 10 food vendors will be present.
ByronFest is happening all weekend long in downtown Byron. For the full list of events and activities, visit ByronFest 2023 - July 7, 8, 9 | ByronFest.