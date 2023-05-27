Byron Firefighters Association giving back to community with Memorial Day Weekend carnival

BYRON — This weekend the Byron Firefighters Association is kicking off summer with its 3rd Annual Memorial Day Weekend Carnival.
Members of the Byron Fire Department started an association to put on their biggest fundraiser of the year.
While people are coming out to enjoy carnival rides, funnel cakes, and win prizes, the money goes back into the Byron community by providing things like scholarships to seniors going into ems or fire service or to support victims in fire accidents.
“We go above and beyond because we want to be able to give back to the community... and let them see that we're not only here to help in a time of need but to supply and give more to you outside of a time of need,” says Mike Traum of the Byron Firefighters Association.
They are also working to start up a firework show on the fourth of July and seeking donations for that.
The carnival will run again Sunday from 1pm to 6pm.