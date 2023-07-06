Byron Fest's economic impact on local businesses

BYRON, Ill. — Byron Fest is back for its 37th year in Ogle County bringing people from all over the Stateline to the area and putting the spotlight on local businesses.
A few of the city members and volunteers were working hard on Thursday setting up for the weekend festivities, an event Co-Chairman, Blake Horras, of Byron Fest says this event is all for the community.
"Byron Fest means so much to so many different people in the community, we have a food vendor coming from Oregon and many other businesses that come together," he said.
"We just hope people realize it's this weekend especially with it being so close to the 4th of July, we know we all had a lot of fun a days ago, but hopeful people come on down and have some fun this weekend too!"
All the action will take place downtown beginning in front of the Byron Chamber of Commerce all the way down to 2nd Street — where you will find plenty of local businesses preparing for the rush.
One bartender at local bar, BUBS, says she is hopeful for more traffic thanks to the building of the carnival rides right next door.
"It definitely helps us all out," she said. "Everyone from surrounding communities come here that probably never venture to Byron and it brings them back if they end up liking an establishment or a group of people, they meet that are local."
Other bars like Weezy's and one of Byron Fest's sponsors 2nd Chance are also preparing for traffic to go either way. According to workers at 2ND Chance, businesses for the past few years have been steady but there are still some factors that might hinder customers.
"The hard part about them setting up downtown is there is no parking down here and a lot of the older customers don't want to walk that far," said Joanie Carlson.
"I've had a lot of the regulars say we won't be here all weekend because it's just too far to walk it might be three or four blocks."
However, as those businesses strive others along the road say the fest does the exact opposite, and even closed their stores days in advance.
"It's horrible for our business - it doesn't help any business but the bars, the bars still do okay but the rest of us it definitely hurts us. It's not helping the businesses and that's what it was originally meant for."
If you haven't been to Byron Fest and want to check out the activities, you can visit the website here.
The action begins July 7th, at 6:00 p.m.