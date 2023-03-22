Byron community takes on 'Polar Plunge' for Special Olympics

BYRON — A local high school was all about the 'Polar Plunge' Wednesday to support the Special Olympics of Illinois.
The Byron "Arctic" Tigers took the plunge for the "Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge," with the event taking place at the Everett Stine Stadium.
To participate a minimum of $100 had to be raised, with incentives and prizes being awarded for those that raised more.
The Byron fire department supplied the tank, water, and support to held those participating get in and out of the water. Byron's Fire Chief, Deputy Chief, along with other fire personnel all joined in on the fun by taking the plunge too.
"It means so much to Special Olympics athletes from Byron and from around the area," said Katie Risley, Director of Development for Special Olympics Illinois. " To see all the excitement, it's almost like having fans out here to watch the plungers go in the water."
Two of those plungers were Byron High School seniors Tyson Politsch and Cooper Sholes.
"I've been working with Special Olympics kids since last year, and it's really been fulfilling for me," said Politsch. "
Cooper Sholes has been working with the Special Olympics for over five years now and says raising funds for programs for the kids is really important to him.
"They deserve to have fun just like everyone else, and we get to have fun in the process of doing it too," said Sholes.
All the money raised today will go back to the Illinois Special Olympics and their athletes.
"It raises awareness, not just money for Special Olympics but awareness about Special Olympics athletes right here in the community of Byron and throughout the region," said Katie Risley. "It means a lot to get the community support."
To learn more or find your local plunging spot polarplunge.soill.org