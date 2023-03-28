Byron community honors woman killed after tragic house fire

BYRON — A candlelight vigil was held at the scene of a destructive house fire to honor the life of Marlana McFarland.
McFarland lived in the house next door to the fire which broke out Saturday morning.
She lost her life while trying to help her neighbors inside the blaze.
Three days later, a vigil was organized in front of her home to honor her memory.
Family friend, Sally Palen, lives only a few blocks away from where the incident happened.
"Soon as I looked out the door I saw the flames and my first thought was where's my mom? Nine times out of ten this is the home she's at every day,” said Palen.
Palen continued to say that McFarland was a friend unlike any other.
"She'd give you the shirt off her back just so warm-hearted, absolutely incredible mother,” said Palen.
McFarland was also the founder of the Rockford Crunchy Ladies nonprofit.
Mikala Books also a part of the organization said she was happy to see the community band together.
"Marlana's been in my life since 2014, and just watching everybody come out that knows her and seeing smiling faces is just really nice,” said Books.
McFarland leaves behind five children one of whom is five months old.
Books has helped organize donations, meal train programs, and breast milk donation programs for the children.