Byron Baseball wins 2A Regional Championship

PECATONICA (WREX) - Byron beat North Boone 3-0 to win the Regional Championship on Saturday. It was a duel between two of the best pitchers in the Big Northern Conference. North Boone's Chandler Alderman and Byron's Braden Smith kept the game low-scoring.

Alderman gave up just 1 run through the first five innings. Byron was able to tack on two more insurance runs in the sixth frame.

Braden Smith only needed the one run for the win. The Byron Senior pitched a complete game shut-out to punch a ticket to the semi-finals.

Byron will play Wheaton Academy in the semifinals on Thursday at 4:30 at Stillman Valley.