32nd annual Hib Reber car show helps raise money for Ogle County K9 unit

BYRON (WREX) -- A local car show Saturday gets hundreds of people outside to support a good cause.
The 32nd annual Hib Reber Memorial Car Show in Byron Saturday raises funds in support the Ogle County Sheriff's Office K9 Units.
Classic cars lined up not only in style but for the good cause. The car show sponsors a charity every year to raise money for it. This year the committee chose the Ogle County Sheriff's Office K9 unit.
K-Nine Unit deputy Zach Harris says that events like these are a big help.
"In the K9 world they're not cheap, for training for food, and just for the dog itself, it's expensive. So, he was generous enough to give some of the money from the proceeds today and to really benefit our agency," Harris said.
This year's car show celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the event and the committee wanted to do something special directly impacting the local community.
"Car people have seen most of these cars and we appreciate them, but seeing the community come out and look at these cars that's much more, that's what it's all about." Said Darrell Reber, Event Organizer.
The Car Show broke the record for being the biggest show in the event's history with over 217 cars registered. Reber says they plan on making next year even bigger.