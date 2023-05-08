Bypass U.S. 20 road work in Rockford to start May 15

DIXON, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that construction work on Bypass U.S. 20 in Rockford will start on Monday, May 15.
The work zone reaches from the Rock River to Alpine Road.
Work will mill and resurface the road, including the ramps at the Illinois 251 (11th Street) Interchange.
Other projects include guardrail improvements and lighting updates.
Traffic will be taken down to one lane in each direction using median crossovers and barrier walls.
There will also be staged closures of the Illinois 251 exit ramps with marked detours.
The $9.5 million project is expected to finish by November 24.
The $9.5 million project is expected to finish by November 24.