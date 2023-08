WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — At 5:25 a.m., Boone County Fire Protection District #2 posted on Facebook that personnel were on the scene of a semi-rollover on Bypass 20 at the Winnebago County line.

Bypass 20 Westbound will be closed for a while.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.

A video was posted of the westbound lanes just west of Wheeler Road at 5:27 a.m.