Bustos makes stop in Rockford in final weeks as Congresswoman

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos is making her final stops around Northwestern Illinois as the area's representative in Congress. Bustos is retiring after ten years of service. She says being a voice for Rockford in Washington has been the greatest honor of her professional life.
In Rockford, Bustos helped the Chicago Rockford International Airport become a hub for cargo. She also helped secure funding for the development of the Family Peace Center to provide comprehensive resources to people dealing with issues like domestic violence.
"I believe in trying to be part of the solution as opposed to part of the problem," Bustos said. "If there's a message that I have for people out there, it's do the same thing. Help others. Try to make your community and society a better place instead of trying to tear it down."
She'll try to make sure people do not tear each other down on social media. Bustos says one of her next endeavors will include social media civility, especially when it comes to politics and young people.
"I will be involved in a group called the Council for Responsible Social Media," Bustos said. "That takes a look at social media's impact on politics, on children and doing what we can either legislatively and from a public perception part of it to make sure we get that in a better place. I don't think it's in a good place right now."
Bustos says she took pride in working across the aisle to help get several pieces of legislation passed. She saw the political environment turn a lot more toxic during her time in Congress, something she had to navigate to get anything done.
"You gotta figure out, no matter that atmosphere, how are you going to get the work done? We've been able to maneuver that and manage that and get some real results over the last ten years," Bustos said.
Eric Sorensen is taking over the 17th District from Bustos. He defeated Esther Joy King in this month's election to win Bustos' vacated seat. Bustos has some words of advice for Sorensen, a Rockford native.
"We are talking with him about must-dos and must-don'ts," Bustos says. "I think number one on my list is never forget who your bosses are. And your bosses are the people back home. It is not anybody in Washington, D.C., but your job is to make sure you're doing right by the people at home."
Bustos says her constituents always guided how she governed. One of her proudest achievements was being named the top Democrat office in the House and Senate in delivering constituent services.