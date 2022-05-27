Bustos announces grants going to two local community colleges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local congresswoman has announced thousands of dollars in grants to help students going to two local community colleges.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-17th District) announced nearly $1.5 million in federal grants going to community colleges in northern and western Illinois, including in the Rockford area.
Grants from the U.S. Department of Education will be going to Rock Valley College in Rockford and Highland Community College in Freeport as well as Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg and Illinois Central College in East Peoria.
"Our students deserve access to the tools and resources they need to reach their goals," Bustos said. "Today, I’m excited to announce that Highland Community College, Carl Sandburg College, Rock Valley College and Illinois Central College will receive nearly $1.5 million in funding to support low-income and first-generation students and better prepare them for higher education."
The grants will be going through the Upward Bound Grant Program, helping students prepare for college. The aim of the program is to increase the rate of students who complete secondary and post-secondary education.
More than $585,000 will be going to Highland Community College. About half of that funding will go to providing program participants with academic instruction, tutoring, and advising, as well as providing information on financial literacy and financial aid programs and assistance in filling out applications for college enrollment and financial aid.
The other half of the funding going to HCC will serve 60 Upward Bound students annually at an HCC target school who meet federal eligibility criteria.
Rock Valley College will be getting $297,090 in grants to serve 60 students at East and Auburn High Schools in Rockford by developing and delivering an academic-year program that addresses the identified needs of their participants.
The Upward Bound program serves high school students from low-income families and families where neither parent holds a bachelor's degree.