Businesses in downtown Rockford expect passenger rail service to bring new customers

ROCKFORD — Businesses downtown Rockford embrace the new passenger rail service starting in late 2027.

On Thursday, Governor J.B. Pritzker and other state officials announced the Metra passenger rail service connecting Rockford, Belvidere, and Huntley to Chicago.

Businesses in downtown Rockford hope the service will bring more people into the downtown area, increasing foot traffic.

Jeff Linquist, Owner of Wood and Brick Tavern, located across from the Embassy Suites Hotel, is excited to see the rail completed.

"It’s going to be fantastic just based on the example of the hotel my neighbor across the street. Foot traffic is fantastic for downtown. If you strap that on to a rail station with people traveling, coming and going, it will be even more impactful,” said Linquist.

TNT Funnel Cakes owners Ashley and Tony Washington hope the rail services can expose their business to new customers.

“People will come from Chicago, Springfield, and the surrounding states. I feel like Rockford should have had one because we should be able to jump on trains like anybody else,” said Tony Washington.

Symbols Clothing sales manager Dashawn Denton remembers when the rail service was disconnected in 1981, saying the disconnect inconvenienced many in Rockford.

"Not having the passenger service to go to neighboring cities or neighboring states becomes an inconvenience for travel purposes, “ said Denton.

However, with the rail service restored in 2027, Denton feels everyone in Rockford will benefit.

"Bringing the rail services back to Rockford will help commuters and other people in Rockford go shopping and traveling. I think it would be a great idea,” said Denton.