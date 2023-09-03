Businesses downtown Rockford expect to gain exposure from Labor Day Parade

ROCKFORD — People will soon fill the streets of downtown Rockford for the Labor Day Parade. Business owners expect to gain exposure but want to see more done to support downtown businesses regularly.

The Labor Day Parade route passes by multiple downtown businesses like Lima Mar Peruvian Restaurant. Owner Ross Terry wants to see more done to support downtown businesses even when events are not happening.

"It's a great location. The cons are that businesses have been falling out. We need to do more to promote these businesses in the downtown area and create more of them because there needs to be a destination point,” said Terry.

Roni Golan, owner of The Underground Art Gallery, says the foot traffic in downtown Rockford needs to grow.

"It's the heart of downtown. More people are walking around generally than in other parts, but we still need more because last night, when I went out, it was like a desert. I would like to see more people,” said Golan.

Despite those challenges, Tamika Brown, owner of Infinite Soul Vibrations, sees the progress made in the downtown area and hopes more people will decide to spend their dollars downtown.

"It's a definite need to bring more foot traffic downtown. There's a lot to offer down here, and we small business owners work hard to make it space where people can be safe and shop,” said Brown.

The parade route begins at 7th Street and 6th Avenue. From there, the parade will head north toward East State Street. Then it will go west to Wyman Street and then south to 200 South Wyman Street.

The parade starts Monday, September 4th, at 10 a.m. and ends at the E.J. Zeke Giorgi Center. Food and festivities will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Davis Park.