Business U.S. 20 road construction in Rockford starts next week

DIXON, Ill. — Construction on Business U.S. 20 (East State Street) in Rockford will start Monday, August 28, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The work zone is between Prospect and 12th Streets.

Work includes patch and bump milling the pavement in the eastbound driving lane.

The lane will be closed during work.

Construction is expected to finish by Wednesday, August 30.

Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com or below: