Business U.S. 20 pavement repairs set for August 15 and 16

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east of Shirland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&