Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Business U.S. 20 pavement repairs set for August 15 and 16

  • Updated
  • 0
Road Work Generic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, pavement repairs on State Street, or Business U.S. 20 at Rome Avenue are set for August 15 and 16.

Work consists of pavement repairs and will take place on Monday August 15 in the eastbound lanes and on Tuesday August 16 in the westbound lanes.

The project will reduce State Street to one lane in each direction.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. 

Use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions in work zones, obey the posted speed limits and refrain from using cell phones.

