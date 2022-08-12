Business U.S. 20 pavement repairs set for August 15 and 16

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, pavement repairs on State Street, or Business U.S. 20 at Rome Avenue are set for August 15 and 16.
Work consists of pavement repairs and will take place on Monday August 15 in the eastbound lanes and on Tuesday August 16 in the westbound lanes.
The project will reduce State Street to one lane in each direction.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area.
Use of alternate routes should be considered.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions in work zones, obey the posted speed limits and refrain from using cell phones.