Business recovery center opens in Boone County following storms

BELVIDERE — The United States Small Business Administration has opened a Business Recovery Center in Belvidere for those affected by storms and tornadoes from March 31st.

That is the same storm resulting in the Belvidere Apollo Theatre roof collapse.

The Business Recovery Center will allow businesses to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Small business owners who show they were affected by the storm can apply for the loan. Applications are for up to 2 Million dollars in loans.

The 2 Million dollars is not guaranteed. Most loans will get paid over 30 years, according to Matt Folmar, U.S. Small Business Administration Public Affairs Specialist.

The recovery center is at 1455 McKinley Avenue.

The Small Business Recovery Center is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and from 10 am to 2 pm on weekends. The center will permanently close on July 22nd. There is also the option of applying online.

Sweet Fiesta, a business located in Downtown Belvidere, was also heavily affected by the storm. Owners Nixie and Olga Leon wish they knew about the opportunity sooner.

"The trailer in the front lot completely flipped over. They were cooking that day and planning to sell. In addition to that damage some of the roof also came down,” said Nixie Leon.

Jazzy Fades is a barber shop directly across from the Apollo Theatre. Owner Jasmine Cazares says the storm damaged her barber poles which she replaced. However, the front window also took damage and has yet to be repaired.

"It was a big hit for me that weekend. I could not work for that whole weekend. Even days after the street was closed off. The main entrance was not accessible,” said Cazares.

"It would have been very nice to have that and to know that I didn't have to pay out of pocket,” said Cazares.