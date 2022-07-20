Business owners say abortion clinic protests are getting in the way of their work

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Local businesses voice concerns about disturbances caused by pro-life protestors.
In response to the two new Rockford abortion clinics opening soon, pro-life organizations have been actively protesting their arrival
Rockford’s 10th ward Alderman Frank Beach hosted a meeting Wednesday for businesses that operate close to the Maray Drive location. Store owners are less concerned with the protestors' stance and more with how the demonstrations have caused a disturbance.
During the meeting induvial made reports of protestors occupying parking lots, preventing clients and customers from entering.
Florist Michelle Stocker has had first-hand experience trying to manage protestors more than once.
"We are directly next door so the protestors as well were trying to come into the parking lot of our business we had a few customers complain because they were blocking the entry a little bit, standing in our yard in front of our sign so it's hard even to see if you're not familiar with the area what business you're trying to get to," says Stocker.
Those in attendance were seeking answers from the Aldermen on how to protect their businesses.
"They just want to protect their business rights, because their people on both sides of the issue philosophically own businesses, so that's not what we're discussing. Is it right for it to be at that area because of the business nature of it,” said Beach.
Kevin Rose, Owner of Carpet World USA, fears that people will stop visiting their storefronts because of the behavior being exhibited outside.
"People will not want to come down the street due to parking, due to seeing some of the signs there's a daycare across the street,” says Rose.
During the meeting the alderman expressed that the 1st amendment does not require private property owners to allow protestors on their property, those in violation are subject to arrest for trespassing.
In addition, the City of Rockford prohibits the use of sound equipment in protest if heard from 75 feet away. The city also prohibits the use of sound equipment 600 feet of a building used for residential or hospital purposes.
Alderman Beach plans on meeting with Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, and the City Council to discuss a future solution.