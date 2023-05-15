Bus driver shortage brings route changes to local districts

WREX — Rockford Public Schools is cancelling bus routes each day through the end of the 2022-2023 school year. This is being done due to a bus driver shortage.
RPS gave 13 WREX more details into what exactly they are experiencing.
"Short staffed. For our 160 routes we have 168 people and we are averaging about 23-24 people calling in everyday," said Michael Slife, the Executive Director of Transportaion for RPS.
Freeport School District said the problem is not new, but is now affecting them more than ever.
"In transportation, we've always been looking for bus drivers. I don't think being short bus drivers is anything that's super new. The level of the shortage has really been since a Covid-thing," said Dallas Pieper, the Director of Enrollment and Transportation for the Freeport School District.
RPS have created a schedule through the end of the school year with the cancelled routes. The reason for doing this they said is to help both the parents and district be prepared.
"It's not ideal, but, this way parents don't get the call at 6:00 am or 6:20, they know the night before. They can schedule their rides however they need to and then it gives our dispatch a heads up on these are the drivers I have free," Slife said.
Freeport's school district has chosen a different solution to ensure the safe arrival of students.
"Parents still have that knowledge that they've got a bus coming it's just going to be a little bit longer, taking them home or picking them up a little bit earlier so, better for our families just to combine routes verses cancelling routes," Pieper said.
They also face the issue of rural communities, complicating this transportation issue.
"Families that live within Freeport city and parents of the rural routes rely on our transportation to get their kids to and from school. So, making sure that we are offering them that service is very important to us," Pieper said.
To make it through the end of the school year, RPS staff members are all stepping in.
"We have mechanics driving every day. We have supervisors driving every day. I have driven. Our safety manager was driving today so, we are all in it together," Slife said.
The City of Rockford also offers a useful tool for students in need of a ride.
"We're lucky enough right now that RMTD offers all students a free route," Slife said.
For new bus drivers who join the staff in Freeport, they will receive a $1,500 signing bonus, an increased rate of $19 an hour, and paid training.