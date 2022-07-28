Burpee Museum opens new exhibit July 30: 'Of This Place'

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Saturday, July 30, the Burpee museum invites the public to come to its newest contemporary exhibition, "Of This Place."
The exhibit is a collaborative effort between the Burpee Museum and the Native American People from the Sac and Fox, Potawatomi, and Ojibwe Nations.
"Of This Place" proudly brings collaborative members of the Potawatomi, Ojibwe, and Sac and Fox home to their ancestral land as they share their history, culture, and life with the greater Rockford community.
“Natural history museums have a big responsibility to share accurate information with ourcommunity through research and collaboration,” said Anne Weerda, Executive Director of the Burpee Museum.
“Our exhibits need to be primary sources of information. For cultural exhibitions, we must do better than we have in the past. We are starting by collaborating and providing a space to tell Native American stories through the voices of the people from the Rock River Region.”
“As we collaboratively created ‘Of This Place’, the stories, art, videos, selected artifacts, and text in this exhibit are through the voices and choices of people of the Sac and Fox, Potawatomi, and Ojibwe Nations,” added Weerda.
As attendees view the Burpee Museum’s historic collections alongside the modern works of our collaborative artists, they will experience the journey that disconnected these Nations from the Rockford region and discover the resilience of Native culture to continue to thrive.